Vape shop safe looted in late night Bathgate burglary

A safe containing thousands of pounds has been stolen from a vape shop in Bathgate.

Vaporized in South Mid Street was broken into at around 10:40pm on Friday evening.

Raiders forced entry to the property and a made off with a safe containing a four-figure sum.

The first suspect is described as a man wearing a black tracksuit, black hoodie, black trainers and a blue top.

The second suspect is described as a man wearing grey joggers, a grey hoodie, a black gilet and black trainers.

It’s believed that a black BMW X5, last seen heading east on Edinburgh Road, was involved.

Detective Constable Greig Muir of Livingston CID said:

“As part of the ongoing investigation we’re urging anyone who may have witnessed this break-in, or has information which can help, to contact us as soon as possible.

“We’d also urge anyone in the area with private CCTV, or those with dashcams who were travelling in the area at the time and may have captured the vehicle, to get in touch.”

Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 4350 of 16th March, or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

