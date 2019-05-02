Vehicles, sheds and garages targeted during overnight raids in Livingston

A number of vehicles, sheds and garages were targeted during an overnight burglary spree in Livingston.

Overnight between Tuesday 28th into Wednesday 29th of April 2019 several vehicles, sheds and garages in Bankton Park East and Bankton Park West, Murieston have been entered and property stolen from within.

These incidents appear to be linked and officers at West Lothian Community Investigation Unit are appealing for witnesses who may have seen suspicious activity at these locations.

Officers are also interested in hearing from members of the public who may have CCTV or Dashcam footage pertinent to the investigation.

Constable Andrew Tuplin of the Community Investigation Unit said “As a result of this recent spike in criminal activity patrols in the areas have been increased and residents are asked to remain vigilant and contact police immediately should they see suspicious activity. It is important that residents remember to lock doors of their homes and vehicles, and items of value are kept out of sight.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact the Community Investigation Unit by email on LothianScotBordersWestCIU@Scotland.pnn.police.uk or alternatively call 101 quoting incident number 1232 of 02/05/2019. Information can be reported anonymously via independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or via the online portal at crimestoppers-uk.org.