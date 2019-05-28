Video footage shows police examining Balerno car park linked to Bradley Welsh murder

Video footage has emerged showing police examining a car park in Balerno as part of their investigation into the murder of Bradley Welsh.

Bavelaw Road Car Park, by the Scotmid shop, has been taped off and closed to the public as officers and detectives carried out inquiries at the scene.

Police have been examining the car park in Balerno. Video/Pic: @DainaGrassick

READ MORE: Bradley Welsh murder: Balerno car park sealed off as police carry out inquiries

Bradley Welsh, 48, sustained fatal injuries after being shot outside his home in the city's Chester Street on the evening of Wednesday, April 17th.

Earlier this month, a 28-year-old man was charged in connection with the death of Bradley and a blade assault on a father and son in their Greenbank home in March.

Sean Orman made no plea when he appeared in private from custody at Edinburgh Sheriff Court facing allegations including the illegal possession of a firearm in a public place.

Detectives have been examining the scene. Pic: Craig MacLeod/ JPI Media

The Greenbank incident saw wealthy David McMillan, 48, along with his 22-year-old namesake son, allegedly attacked in their home a month before Trainspotting 2 actor and reformed criminal Bradley was killed by a single gunshot to the head on the steps down to his basement apartment.

READ MORE: Bradley Welsh: Man appears in court over Edinburgh murder and Greenbank attempted murder

His terrified partner, their daughter and Bradley’s stepson were in the apartment at the time.

Seconds before the shooting, at around 7.40pm, the victim had been talking to a neighbour, who later told officers that he had attempted to give him first aid. Despite his efforts, Bradley was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.