Volvo driven at group of men on Leith Links before 21-year-old in car assaulted

SHOCKED passers-by watched in horror as a driver tried to mow down a group of pedestrians in a popular Capital park.

The Volvo V40 headed for the men on Leith Links shortly before 6pm on Sunday.

Police cordoned off the scene

A 21-year-old man who had been in the car was then assaulted by one of the group and hospitalised.

One witness reported two men jumping out of the car armed with iron bars.

“A car pulled up then two guys jump out and then attacked a person with large poles,” said the witness.

“Then the car in question mounted the path and attempted to run over the victim - disturbing attack.”

Other witnesses reported a major police operation as officers swarmed on Leith Links after the alarm was raised.

One said: “The police cordoned off all the building, all around Old Leith Links Athletic club, and there were police officers at several points.

“It looked like the cordons hadn’t been up for long, and it looked like special officers were arriving.”

Others took to social media to express their shock and disgust at the sickening attack.

“It’s thugs like them who makes our streets unsafe to walk our thoughts are with the injured man,” posted one, on Facebook.

Police confirmed officers were called to Leith Links near to Links Athletic FC changing rooms at 5.55pm on Sunday.

He was taken to the Royal Infirmary with minor injuries while the car has been found and is being examined.

One of the suspects is described as white and stocky. He was wearing a dark top, shorts and white trainers.

The other suspect is described as black, short and dressed all in black.

Detective Inspector Jon Pleasance, of Gayfield CID, said: “We’re trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident so if anyone has any information relating to this or witnessed the incident, please contact us.”