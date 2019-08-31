Warning issued after woman tells elderly Musselburgh residents she needs money to take sick kid to hospital

Police have issued a warning to elderly resident in Musselburgh after a woman knocked on doors in the area asking for money or access to their property.

Reports have been made of a woman described as in her 30s knocking on the doors of elderly occupants and asking for money to take a sick child to hospital by taxi or for access to the property to clean up a cut.

Stock image of police car

The incidents occurred around 9.30pm on August 19 and 11.30pm on August 29.

The female is described as in her 30s, with blonde hair set in a ponytail and wearing a beige jacket.

A spokesperson for Police Scotland said: "The money has been requested for various things such as needing a taxi to take a sick child to hospital or needing into the house to get a tissue to clean a cut.

"We ask if this happens, do not answer the door or part with money and report this to police immediately by dialling 101.

"Always check who is at your door before opening it.

"If you have been subject to such an incident, please also report this to us."

Anyone with information should contact East Lothian Police on 101 and quote incident 1117 of 30/08/2019.

