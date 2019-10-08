Watch as car in high-speed police chase through north Edinburgh jumps red light and almost ploughs into other vehicles

Shocking dash-cam footage has emerged of a high-speed police chase through the north of Edinburgh.

The video shows a car whizzing past just feet away from other vehicles in Seafield Road - then it flies through a red light.

Watch as car in high-speed police chase through north Edinburgh jumps red light and almost ploughs into other cars

Police said the "short pursuit" started after the car failed to stop at a red light in Milton Road West, further south.

It is understood the driver had also been speeding at the time.

READ MORE: Police Scotland confirm Wester Hailes stabbing victim was treated for a number of puncture wounds

The car was eventually abandoned in Pirniefield Place but no one has been arrested, with officers seeking three men who were seen leaving the vehicle.

Watch as car in high-speed police chase through north Edinburgh jumps red light and almost ploughs into other cars

A stunned driver, who captured the dash-cam footage on Friday evening, told the Evening News: "I was on my way into work on Friday night and, when I was approaching the red light, suddenly the car shot past and straight through, with traffic just about to move off from Craigentinny Avenue North.

"There was a lot more police further up heading in the same direction. It was fortunate there wasn't a collision as there was a lot more traffic up at the next set of lights too."

READ MORE: Scottish singer Finley Quaye admits 'unprovoked attack' on bar manager

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "At around 6.20pm on Friday 4 October, officers on patrol on Milton Road West, Edinburgh, attempted to stop a car which subsequently failed to stop for officers.

"A short pursuit took place before the car was abandoned in Pirniefield Place. There were no injuries and nobody was arrested.

"Enquiries remain ongoing to trace the three men seen leaving the vehicle and anyone with information or dash-cam footage of the incident are asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 3091 of Friday 4 October."

For the latest crime and breaking news in Edinburgh - join our Facebook group here.

For the latest headlines sent direct to your phone you can now sign up for free to the Evening News' WhatsApp service. You can find more details on how to sign up for free HERE.