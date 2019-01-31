Watch as digger ploughs into Gorgie Road shop in Edinburgh ram-raid attempt

CCTV footage has captured the dramatic moment a stolen JCB digger ploughed into an Edinburgh newsagents in an attempted theft of a cash machine.

Shocking CCTV footage shows the dramatic moment a digger ploughed into a newsagents on Gorgie Road. Picture: Contributed

The incident happened at around 4am on Thursday at First News on Gorgie Road just after Chesser Avenue, sparking long delays during rush-hour.

The shop’s CCTV footage shows the front window and entrance becoming completely destroyed as the digger drives onto the pavement and smashes into the building.

Following inquiries, police have revealed the digger was taken from a building site on Calder Road.

Officers are now appealing for information on a number of vehicle sightings in the area at the time of the incident.

Inspector Scott Richardson of Wester Hailes Police Station said: “The JCB digger was stolen from the Keepmoat building site on Calder Road, and was seen in the area in convoy with a black Mercedes 4x4 and a white Ford flatbed truck. I’m keen to hear from anyone who may have seen any of these vehicles and may be able to assist the investigation.”

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting incident 326 of 31st January or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

