Watch as thief steals bike from outside Edinburgh school

A BRAZEN bike thief has been filmed stealing a bike from outside a Capital school in broad daylight.

The hooded man used bolt cutters to snap the mountain bike's lock outside Morningside School of Music before riding off on it yesterday.

The thief uses bolt cutters to break the bike's lock

CCTV cameras at the Comiston Road school captured the moment the orange and black mountain bike, belonging to a guitar technician, was taken.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: "We are investigating the theft of a bike that took place within Comiston Road at around 6.55pm on Tuesday 20th August.

"Inquiries are ongoing."