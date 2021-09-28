WATCH: Edinburgh City Chambers incident: Young boys seen scaling roofs including meeting place of council in city centre
Two young boys were seen scaling roofs and holding their hands up as they climbed up on the Edinburgh City Chambers roof.
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 6:54 pm
The incident was reported on Tuesday evening and the boys were seen walking along the roofs in the surrounding area.
The incident comes after photographs of two men precariously scaling the golden ribbon on top of the Capital’s W hotel sparked a security review.
Read More
Read MoreSt James Quarter: Security at Edinburgh's golden ribbon hotel under review after...
Police confirmed the incident was reported to them at 6.10pm on Tuesday, however, added that they do not have any further information at this time.
Edinburgh City Council has been contacted for comment.