The incident was reported on Tuesday evening and the boys were seen walking along the roofs in the surrounding area.

The incident comes after photographs of two men precariously scaling the golden ribbon on top of the Capital’s W hotel sparked a security review.

One young man on the Edinburgh City Chambers' roof on Tuesday evening (Photo: Lisa Ferguson).

Police confirmed the incident was reported to them at 6.10pm on Tuesday, however, added that they do not have any further information at this time.

Edinburgh City Council has been contacted for comment.

