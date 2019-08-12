Watch: Motorbike yobs caught on camera in Edinburgh streets

FRESH footage has emerged of motorbike maniacs wreaking havoc on the Capital’s streets.

A rider overtakes traffic on an off-road bike in the Cowgate

In one video captured on a driver’s dashcam last Saturday a rider queue jumps on the wrong side of the road in the Cowgate as festival goers and tourists stroll by.

Another shot a few days earlier shows three bikers racing and pulling wheelies past blocks of flats on Silverknowes Parkway.

“We know that motorbike related incidents have reduced significantly in Edinburgh over the last few years. However, the problem is far from solved,” said Liberal Democrat councillor for Almond, Kevin Lang.

“With SNP and Labour councillors slashing local police funding, I worry that some excellent work to engage young people and stop them from getting into trouble will be put at risk.”

Last month, the Evening News reported how a rider was caught on camera jumping a red light in torrential rain on Leith Walk just as a pedestrian crossed the road.

Another clip showed a rider pull a wheelie on a residential street in Burdiehouse before swerving onto a grass verge and pavement to avoid oncoming traffic.

In a third video, a biker nonchalantly skipped a row of traffic and rode through a red light on the wrong side of the road before making a right-hand turn.

Concerns of a rise in anti-social behaviour on motorbikes over the summer holidays prompted police to relaunch their dedicated crackdown, called Operation Soteria.

Inspector Fordyce from Craigmillar Police Station said: “I am increasingly concerned about calls to the police regarding young people putting themselves and others at risk by riding motorcycles and quad bikes dangerously in our area.

“My primary concern is the risk to life itself, which is why Operation Soteria is a priority for me.

“Operation Soteria involves dedicated resources targeting key areas in order to bring an end to this kind of dangerous and disruptive behaviour.”

Senior officers are determined to get the public’s buy-in and appealed for tip-offs to help them tackle the blight.

Insp Fordyce added: “I would appeal to parents, guardians and the public to help by reporting incidents to police so that we can ensure that our resources focus in the right areas, and knowing where their children are.

"As the schools finish for summer and many young people enjoy their breaks, it is vital that those involved in this sort of criminality are identified and traced.

"If you’re aware of any of the young people involved in this activity and you’re able to speak to them directly, then please make sure that they are fully aware or the risk they are posing both to the community and to themselves.

“We will continue to work with our partners to ensure that perpetrators of such crimes are dealt with as robustly as possible.

“I would ask anyone with information regarding this kind of behaviour to share that information and help us keep the residents of Edinburgh and our visitors safe.”

Anyone with information about motorcycle crime or the dangerous use of motorcycles or quad bikes can speak to officers confidentially and anonymously on 101, or though Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.