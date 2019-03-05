Watch: Police release footage of last sighting of Edinburgh man

Police have released CCTV footage of missing man James Cornforth as they continue their appeal to trace him four weeks after he disappeared.

The 36-year-old left the cinema at Ocean Terminal Shopping Centre in Leith shortly after 3pm on Tuesday, February 5.

READ MORE: Edinburgh pupils can skip school for climate protest, council rules

Extensive inquiries have been carried out in the area as detectives plot the route James took after he left the Tesco Express store on Queensferry Road around 5.40pm later that day.

CCTV enquiries show that he passed the Shell garage on Maybury Road, before continuing west on foot towards Edinburgh Gateway. He continued west and crossed the foot bridge over the A8 towards the RBS buildings at 6.32pm.

READ MORE: Shock as man spotted completely naked in woods near West Lothian nursery

Officers have released CCTV footage to show the last confirmed sighting of James at 8.01pm in the BP garage on Glasgow Road, where he bought a selection of food before leaving the store, heading west in the direction of Newbridge on foot.

James has not been in contact with anyone since Tuesday 5th February and concern is growing for his welfare. His dad today issued the following statement through Police Scotland.

READ MORE: Man stabbed during afternoon walk on footpath behind Musselburgh Golf Club

Martin Cornforth said: “It has now been a month since I last saw or spoke to James and along with his wife and the rest of the family we are all worried for his safety. This is completely out of character for him.

“James, if you read this, we just want to know that you are safe, please get in touch with someone as soon as possible.”

James is around 5ft 10ins tall, of stocky build with short light-brown hair. He has a sleeve tattoo on his right arm and a thistle tattoo on his right ankle. He was last seen wearing a grey hoodie and blue jeans, and was carrying a dark-coloured rucksack.

Inspector Jonny Elliott from Drylaw Police Station said: “James’s family and friends are understandably upset by his disappearance and this is made harder as the weeks pass by.

“There have been no confirmed sightings of James since Tuesday 5th February. I would remind the public that the weather that night was poor with periods of heavy rain, with James walking over four miles between the Tesco on Queensferry Road and the BP garage on Glasgow Road.

“I’d urge anyone who saw James walking this route, or who may have seen him after he left the BP garage in the Ratho Station or Newbridge areas, to come forward at their earliest opportunity to assist with our investigation.

“In addition, any motorists, cyclists, lorry drivers or bus drivers who may have been recording via dash cam and who were using any part of the route we know James took along the A8 corridor, or in the Newbridge area, on Tuesday 5th February from 6pm onwards, are urged to come forward and provide this as soon as possible.”

Police previously said Mr Cornforth has links to the Granton area of the city and may be seeking to travel to the Isle of Skye or Glencoe areas.

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1134 of February 7.

Join our Facebook group Our Edinburgh to share images and news from and around the Capital