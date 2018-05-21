Watch: Teen thieves snatch handbag outside Leith Walk bar

TWO young bag snatchers were foiled in their attempts to steal a purse from outside a pub in Leith after being stopped by members of the public.

Security footage from outside the Mousetrap bar on Sunday evening shows the youngsters grab the handbag from a chair next to two women before attempting to make a quick getaway.

CCTV footage shows the moment the handbag was snatched. Picture: Mousetrap Bar

However, owner Vicky Weeks told the Evening News how a van driver stopped to offer the two women assistance after they found the bag dumped on the street but after finding a wallet missing, the crew then drove around the nearby Leith Walk industrial estate where another local handed the wallet back

The women then returned to the bar to continue their evening.

Vicky said: “We have never seen anything like that in the two and a half years we have been open. Leith has its faults, but when things like this show what a fantastic place it is.”