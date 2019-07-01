Watch the moment an Edinburgh motorist is beaten to the ground during terrifying road rage attack

A DISTRAUGHT driver has told how he was beaten to the ground by a vicious wheel brace-wielding thug in an unprovoked road rage attack.

Shocking footage caught on Andy Murphy’s car dashcam shows the moment he was lunged at and left bleeding in a Ratho road.

Yet despite needing hospital treatment for a bruised head, face and ribs, police arrested him rather than his attacker.“They haven’t even charged this guy,” said an emotional Mr Murphy, 42. “It could be an old man next time. He did it for no reason, I don’t even know him.”

Dad-of-two Mr Murphy’s terrifying ordeal began as he drove home along a country lane after visiting his girlfriend’s house last month.

The footage shows him following a black Vauxhall Vectra which pulls in to let him past before apparently tailing him.

Minutes later, Mr Murphy pulls in and said the driver of the Vectra got out and started kicking his car and trying to hit him through the sunroof.

Footage then shows Mr Murphy’s burly attacker, dressed in a blue hoodie and jeans, brandishing a metal wheel brace and shouting towards the passenger side window.

A woman with a child then came to try and diffuse the confrontation as Mr Murphy tries to phone police. As Mr Murphy gets out of his car to check the damage to his door, the maniac swings with his right arm and the pair end up on the tarmac.

“He was so aggressive, I just want justice,” said former mobile phone technician Mr Murphy. “I was arrested ten minutes after despite my face being smashed up.”

Mr Murphy said he was hauled to Livingston police station before seeking treatment for his injuries at St John’s Hospital the next day.

“The police kept me for four or five hours,” said Mr Murphy. “My daughter was at home on her own. I was in so much pain.”

Mr Murphy was charged with possession of an offensive weapon only for proceedings to be since dropped.

He said officers even confiscated his mobile phone and have yet to return it – so he had to fork out £50 for a replacement.

“I got a phone call from the policeman saying I don’t have to go to court any more – then nothing,” he said.

Mr Murphy has been left counting the cost to his silver Hyundai Coupe too, with denting to panels and doors.

“There’s thousands of pounds’ worth of damage and my car insurance won’t pay out because he got out of his car and did the damage.”

Worse still, Mr Murphy’s home address has been targeted with sinister mail since the incident.

“We keep getting envelopes pushed through the letterbox with random cut out letters in. It’s like a threat and makes me physically sick.

“I couldn’t drive for two weeks after it happened because I thought something else might happen.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “If anyone has any information in relation to this incident they can contact police via 101.”