West Lothian appeal after deliberate fire in public place

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses following a wilful fire raising in Livingston.

Police were called around 6.50pm to a report of a fire in the Canberra Street area of the town on Monday 29 October.

Detective Constable Barry Carlin of Livingston CID said: “A fire was deliberately started in a public place and then spread to a residential property which caused substantial damage to the roof.

“Fortunately, no one was hurt during this incident, however it could have caused significant harm and we are eager to trace those responsible.

“We are urging anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or who can assist with our investigation to come forward.

“Anyone with information can contact Livingston CID via 101, quoting incident number 3526 of 29 October, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.