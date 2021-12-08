West Lothian car thefts: Thieves smashed their way into Lothians business and steal three cars
Thieves smashed their way into a Lothians business and stole three cars before making their getaway.
The cars were stolen from a business premises in Camps Industrial Estate, Est Calder, between 8pm on Tuesday 7 December and 6am on Wednesday 8 December.
Entry was forced to the premises and a black Porsche Cayenne registration YJ67 ZOM, a blue BMW M340, registration KN70ESU and a grey Ford Focus ST, registration YD16LCU, were stolen.
The Porsche was later found in Sinclair Place, Gorgie, Edinburgh, around 11am on Wednesday 8 December.
Enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.
Detective Constable Lynn Myles said: “I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around the industrial estate or anyone who believes they have seen any of the two outstanding vehicles to contact us.
“I would also appeal to anyone who has seen persons acting suspiciously in the area where the Porsche was located to get in touch.”