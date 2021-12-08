Police are appealing to the public to find the other cars.

The cars were stolen from a business premises in Camps Industrial Estate, Est Calder, between 8pm on Tuesday 7 December and 6am on Wednesday 8 December.

Entry was forced to the premises and a black Porsche Cayenne registration YJ67 ZOM, a blue BMW M340, registration KN70ESU and a grey Ford Focus ST, registration YD16LCU, were stolen.

The Porsche was later found in Sinclair Place, Gorgie, Edinburgh, around 11am on Wednesday 8 December.

Enquiries are ongoing and officers are appealing for anyone with any information to contact them.

Detective Constable Lynn Myles said: “I would urge anyone who may have seen any suspicious activity around the industrial estate or anyone who believes they have seen any of the two outstanding vehicles to contact us.