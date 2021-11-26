Bus services were withdrawn from Blackburn on Thursday evening after attacks were reported to the police.

The buses that were attacked were targetted with stones, and had their windows broken.

Police have confirmed that enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

In a social media post from police in West Lothian, they aded: “ It goes without saying that this is incredibly dangerous for drivers, passengers and risks a serious accident.

Bus services withdrawn in Blackburn after attacks

“Some services in the Blackburn area have been temporarily withdrawn such is the concern, buses in the Blackridge area have also suffered attacks.

"The withdrawal of services has a significant impact on the local community who are relying on the buses.

“Please take time to speak to each other about this issue and hopefully as a community we can get it stopped as soon as possible.

"I have spoken to some of the drivers who are suffering considerable distress when just trying to do their jobs.”

