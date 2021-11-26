West Lothian crime: Bus services withdrawn in Blackburn after attacks

Bus services were withdrawn from Blackburn on Thursday evening after attacks were reported to the police.

By Rachel Mackie
Friday, 26th November 2021, 8:46 am

The buses that were attacked were targetted with stones, and had their windows broken.

Police have confirmed that enquiries are ongoing to identify those responsible.

In a social media post from police in West Lothian, they aded: “ It goes without saying that this is incredibly dangerous for drivers, passengers and risks a serious accident.

“Some services in the Blackburn area have been temporarily withdrawn such is the concern, buses in the Blackridge area have also suffered attacks.

"The withdrawal of services has a significant impact on the local community who are relying on the buses.

“Please take time to speak to each other about this issue and hopefully as a community we can get it stopped as soon as possible.

"I have spoken to some of the drivers who are suffering considerable distress when just trying to do their jobs.”

