Police Scotland are appealing for witnesses to come forward after the incident on Raeburn Crescent on Wednesday between 10.15 am and 12.40 pm.

A house on the street was broken in to and a safe, containing documents, cash, jewellery and watches, was taken.

Detective Sergeant Lee McCall said: “Enquiries into this incident are ongoing and I would urge anyone who witnessed this incident or who has any information to come forward.

“We are keen to speak to anyone who was in the area at the time and may have seen any suspicious activity.

“We would also be keen to hear from anyone who may have dashcam or private CCTV footage.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101 quoting incident 1297 of 26 January, 2022.

