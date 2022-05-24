Livingston FC posted pictures on twitter of a group of teenagers on their pitch and inside the concourse over the weekend.

They have said that they have told the police, but are asking parents to “have a word” with their children to stop this from happening again.

The club alleges that this is the fifth time in the last few weeks that this has happened.

Their online statement read: "The club is annoyed to report that yet again we have had a break in at the club from a group of teenagers over the weekend.

"This has been the 5th time in as many weeks this has happened. We have reported the matter to the police and handed them all CCTV footage of those involved.

“Please look at the footage and if you know the kids involved, have a word with as it’s starting to cost a lot of time and energy trying to stop this happening but for the sake of the kids involved it has to stop before they get hurt breaking in or have the police chapping their door.

“We are a community club and want to help and support the community but this is the last thing we want to be doing.

“So please, have a look and if you know the kids involved alert their parents and hopefully we can stop it that way rather than wasting police time."