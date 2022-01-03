West Lothian crime: Police seize BMW after driver spotted behaving antisocially for second time
Road police in Livingston seized a vehicle on Sunday evening after the driver was spotted behaving in an antisocial manner behind the wheel.
Monday, 3rd January 2022, 8:51 am
The driver of the BMW had previously been issued with an anti-social behaviour order (ASBO) for their driving and as this was the second incident, the vehicle was seized by the police.
The insurance company has been contacted about the light bar installation on the car.
Officers shared the incident on Twitter in a bid to discourage others from behaving in a similar manner.
