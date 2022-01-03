The driver of the BMW had previously been issued with an anti-social behaviour order (ASBO) for their driving and as this was the second incident, the vehicle was seized by the police.

The insurance company has been contacted about the light bar installation on the car.

Officers shared the incident on Twitter in a bid to discourage others from behaving in a similar manner.

