West Lothian crime: Two children aged 10 and 11 questioned by police following Blackburn house fire
Police Scotland has confirmed officers have spoken to two children in relation to a Blackburn house fire at the weekend.
Tuesday, 25th January 2022, 1:12 pm
The incident on Rowan Terrace was reported at 5.40pm on Saturday, January 22, and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.
A 40-year-old woman was assessed at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.
Two children, aged 10 and 11, have been identified and questioned under the ACRA legislation (Age of Criminal Responsibility (Scotland) Act) in relation to the incident.