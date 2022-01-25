The incident on Rowan Terrace was reported at 5.40pm on Saturday, January 22, and the fire was extinguished by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

A 40-year-old woman was assessed at the scene by the Scottish Ambulance Service.

Two children, aged 10 and 11, have been identified and questioned under the ACRA legislation (Age of Criminal Responsibility (Scotland) Act) in relation to the incident.

