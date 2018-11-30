West Lothian housebreaking: Masked thugs target elderly woman in her own home

A pair of masked thugs targeted a woman in her eighties in her own home in a “frightening” housebreaking in West Lothian.

The incident happened at around 7.40pm on Thursday, 29 November in Blinkbonny Gardens in the village of Breich.

The two men, who spoke with Scottish accents and were dressed in all black and wearing balaclavas, confronted the pensioner before raiding the house.

Police say they took a number of items, including a three-figure sum of cash, women’s jewellery and a man’s watch.

Detective Constable Krista Tench said: “This was a frightening experience for the woman who came across these two men. Fortunately she was not injured.

“We are appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area, before and after the incident, to get in touch. We would be interested in speaking to anyone who may have seen a suspicious vehicle in the area.

“We would urge anyone with information to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3636 of Thursday 29th November, or call the charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

