West Lothian incident: Man seriously assaulted in late night attack in Dedridge area of Livingston
Detectives are appealing for information after a 20-year-old man was seriously assaulted in the Dedridge area of Livingston last week.
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 6:44 pm
Around 10pm on Thursday (September 24), the male was walking in Nigel Rise when he was assaulted by three or four men.
He was taken to St John’s Hospital and treated for a serious head injury.
Detective Constable Sam Plastow, from Livingston CID, said: “We are appealing for witnesses or anyone with private footage.
“Anyone with any information should contact 101, quoting incident number 0186 of 24 September.