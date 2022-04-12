West Lothian: Ongoing police presence at Linlithgow property as investigation continues

Police officers have remained at a property in Linlithgow overnight following an incident on Monday.

By Beth Murray
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 10:40 am

A spokesperson for the force said there is nothing for the wider public to be concerned about but confirmed officers would be at the address for “some time” yet.

They said: "Officers are at an address in Lennox Gardens, Linlithgow as part of an ongoing police inquiry. They are expected to remain at the address for some time.

"There is no cause for concern or risk to the public. Enquiries are continuing."

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Read More

Read More
Ian Rankin: Lockdown may have ended my dreams of rock 'n' roll stardom

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.

West Lothian: Ongoing police presence at Linlithgow property as investigation continues