A spokesperson for the force said there is nothing for the wider public to be concerned about but confirmed officers would be at the address for “some time” yet.

They said: "Officers are at an address in Lennox Gardens, Linlithgow as part of an ongoing police inquiry. They are expected to remain at the address for some time.

"There is no cause for concern or risk to the public. Enquiries are continuing."

