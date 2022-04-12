West Lothian: Ongoing police presence at Linlithgow property as investigation continues
Police officers have remained at a property in Linlithgow overnight following an incident on Monday.
Tuesday, 12th April 2022, 10:40 am
A spokesperson for the force said there is nothing for the wider public to be concerned about but confirmed officers would be at the address for “some time” yet.
They said: "Officers are at an address in Lennox Gardens, Linlithgow as part of an ongoing police inquiry. They are expected to remain at the address for some time.
"There is no cause for concern or risk to the public. Enquiries are continuing."