West Lothian: Parents urged to keep on eye on their teens after anti-social behaviour and underage drinking last weekend
Police Scotland has urged parents to be aware of what their children are up to this weekend following a group of underage youngsters gathering and drinking in Broxburn last weekend.
Friday, 19th November 2021, 5:50 pm
Officers were made aware of around 20 teenagers from various towns across West Lothian drinking and behaving in an antisocial manner and are hoping to avoid a similar situation this weekend.
West Lothian Community Policing Team is urging parents to ask their teens what their plans are, and to make regular checks to ensure they are staying safe.
