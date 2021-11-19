Officers were made aware of around 20 teenagers from various towns across West Lothian drinking and behaving in an antisocial manner and are hoping to avoid a similar situation this weekend.

West Lothian Community Policing Team is urging parents to ask their teens what their plans are, and to make regular checks to ensure they are staying safe.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.