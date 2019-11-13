West Lothian Police appeal for information after vandals smash open defibrillator case
The defibrillator at Port Seton Community Centre was damaged by vandals.
Police are appealing for information after the discovery of damage to a defibrillator in West Lothian.
The life-saving device was attached to a wall at Port Seton Community Centre.
The case of the defibrillator has been smashed and the machine damaged in an incident believed to have occurred on Friday November 8.
East Lothian Police said: "We are appealing for information following the discovery of damage to the defibrillator which is situated outside the Community Centre in Port Seton. It is believed to have happened sometime on Friday 8th November."
"If anyone has any information regarding the damage to this potentially life saving piece of equipment, please contact Police on 101 quoting incident number 2574 of 11/11/2019. Alternatively, crime can be reported anonymously via the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."