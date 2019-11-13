West Lothian Police appeal for information after vandals smash open defibrillator case

Police are appealing for information after the discovery of damage to a defibrillator in West Lothian.

The life-saving device was attached to a wall at Port Seton Community Centre.

The case of the defibrillator has been smashed and the machine damaged in an incident believed to have occurred on Friday November 8.

Police released an image of the damaged defibrillator.

East Lothian Police said: "We are appealing for information following the discovery of damage to the defibrillator which is situated outside the Community Centre in Port Seton. It is believed to have happened sometime on Friday 8th November."