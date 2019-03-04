West Lothian police appeal to parents after 40 drunken youths start fires

West Lothian police have called on parents to take an “active interest in where their children are” after a large crowd of young people started fires in a park.

Cops are investigating the incident on the evening of Friday 1st March where there were reports of over 40+ young persons in the Almond Park area of Livingston setting fire to wheelie bins.

Police are investigating the incident. Picture: TSPL

When fire crews arrived to extinguish the fires they were pelted with items thrown by the group.

When police turned up the gang dispersed, however, officers found two vulnerable, intoxicated 14 year old girls who required medical attention.

Police Sergeant Iain Wells said: “This incident, whereby young persons have stolen wheelie bins, setting them on fire and then attacking the fire service when doing their job is totally unacceptable.

“It is clear that there was excess alcohol being consumed by these persons and the two vulnerable young persons found by the police were extremely cold.

“Things could have been very different if the police had not located them and arranged the appropriate medical attention. It has been established that those involved have travelled from various other local towns to the area.

He added: “I would like to all encourage parents to take an active interest in where their children are in the evening to ensure that they are not involved in this type of behaviour and ensure their safety”

