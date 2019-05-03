West Lothian police appeal to trace missing 19-year-old woman

Police are appealing for help to trace a missing 19-year-old woman from West Lothian.

Humna Yaseen, who lives in the Breich area, was last seen at Almondvale Crescent in Livingston at about 9am on Tuesday April 30.

Humna is described as Pakistani, 5ft 3ins tall, of slim build and with shoulder-length dark hair.

She was last seen wearing blue jeans, a pink woolly jumper, dark blue denim jacket, stud earrings, a gold ring and purple-framed glasses. She was also carrying a dark-coloured backpack with mesh side pockets.

Humna is also known to frequent the Livingston Designer Outlet and Shopping Centre area, and may have travelled to Edinburgh or East Lothian.

In a statement released today, police said: "We are keen to establish Humna’s whereabouts as soon as possible and anyone who believes they may have seen her since Tuesday is asked to come forward.

"In addition, we would ask Humna to get in touch with either friends, family or police if she see's this and let us know she is safe and well.

"Any information which can assist with this inquiry would be greatly appreciated and should be reported to Police Scotland on 101, quoting reference number 3430 of 30th April 19."