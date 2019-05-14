West Lothian police hunt man who exposed himself to schoolchildren in 'frightening ordeal'

Two schoolchildren - a boy and a girl - were left 'frightened and upset' when a man exposed himself to them in a West Lothian village.

The incident happened around 7pm on Sunday, May 12th within the cemetery at Manse Road in Whitburn.

The incident happened in a cemetery in Manse Road. Pic: Google Maps/Police

In a statement, police said a 12-year-old boy and 15-year-old girl were out walking when a man approached and exposed himself to them.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses to the indent exposure and inquiries are ongoing to trace the suspect.

He is described as white, thirty to forty years old, around 6ft tall with a slim build, shoulder-length grey straggly hair and a scruffy beard. He was wearing dirty and unkempt clothing, which included a dark coloured zip up hooded top and trousers, black trainers. In addition, he was also in possession of a black rucksack.

Detective Constable Jo McCall, from Livingston CID, said: “This was a frightening ordeal for two young people, which left them upset, though, thankfully, uninjured.

"We are eager to trace the man responsible as soon as possible and I would ask anyone who was in Manse Road or Longridge Road areas during the evening of Sunday, May 12th and saw anything suspicious, to get in touch with us.

"I would also request that any passing motorists with dash-cams attached to their vehicles to check the footage as they may have recorded the suspect and if you believe it's captured anything relevant then please contact police immediately."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3972 of 12th May 2019, or make an anonymous report through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.