Enquiries into the death are ongoing, after the body was recovered this morning.

The body was discovered within the water near Strawberry Bank in Linlithgow, West Lothian, at around 9.30am on Tuesday, February 21. Police were alerted to the discovery and quickly arrived on scene. Sections of Strawberry Bank and Manse Road have been shut by officers, who remain in attendance.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The cause of the death is not yet clear. Police are carrying out enquiries.

Police in West Lothian have been called to Linlithgow after a body was found in the water.