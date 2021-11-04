West Lothian Police looking for dangerous quad bike riders in Whitburn

Police have asked the public for assistance in identifying two quad bike riders, following reports of dangerous use of the vehicles near Ireland Avenue and Gardners Crescent in Whitburn.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 3:19 pm

One of the quad bike riders was wearing an orange top at the time of the incident.

Police Sergeant Iain Wells stated: “This is ongoing, dangerous use of these quad bikes is a real public safety issue with the riders having total disregard for pedestrians and other road users.

"The local community will know who is involved and I request that you contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 1102, 04/11/21 with information or contact the charity CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555. All information will be dealt with anonymously"

