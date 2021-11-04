One of the quad bike riders was wearing an orange top at the time of the incident.

Police Sergeant Iain Wells stated: “This is ongoing, dangerous use of these quad bikes is a real public safety issue with the riders having total disregard for pedestrians and other road users.

"The local community will know who is involved and I request that you contact the police on 101 quoting incident number 1102, 04/11/21 with information or contact the charity CrimeStoppers anonymously on 0800 111 555. All information will be dealt with anonymously"

