West Lothian police officers looking for suspect who stole three-figures of cash and car key in break-in to premises in Broxburn
Police are appealing for information, following a break-in and a theft which happened in the early hours of Monday morning, at a premises in a village in Broxburn.
The break-in occurred at a premises on West Holmes Place in the village of Uphall.
Police say that the theft took place sometime between midnight and 1.45am on Monday November, 15.
The key to a 2014 Grey Audi A3 with license plate M33DHD was stolen, as well as the vehicle itself and a wallet containing a three figure sum of cash.
Constable Ben Gourlay said: “We’re appealing to anyone with information on this incident, or possible CCTV footage, to please come forward.
“I would also ask anyone who sees the vehicle to contact us.”
Police have asked anyone with any information to call 101, quoting incident 0216 of 15 November.
Alternatively, information can be passed anonymously to Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555 111.