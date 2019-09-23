West Lothian police urge Linlithgow residents to be vigilant after spate of break-ins and thefts

Police are urging residents to be vigilant following a series of break-ins and thefts in Linlithgow.

Jewellery was stolen from two homes in Riccarton Road and Deanburn Road and reported to officers on Saturday, September 21st.

And three similar incidents - including two cases where attempts were made to force open windows - were reported between September 9th and 12th.

Detective Constable David McDougall, of Lothian and Borders CID, said: “Our enquiries into these incidents are ongoing and we would urge anyone who may have witnessed anything suspicious to let us know.

“We also want to ensure residents in Linlithgow are aware and vigilant.

“Make sure that your property is secure as it can be against theft and ensure any valuables are stored safely out of sight

“Watch out for neighbours, particularly if they are vulnerable or if you know they may be away from home for an extended period.

“Anyone with information about these recent incidents can contact 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

