West Lothian police want to speak to this man in connection with armed robberies

Police in West Lothian have appealed to the public to help them trace a man in connection with two armed robberies at bookies in West Lothian.

The first took place around 8.15pm on Wednesday 27th March at William Hill in Uphall Road, Pumpherston. The second incident took place around 8.20pm on Thursday 11th April at the Ladbrokes in Carmondean, Livingston.

Police are looking to speak to this man. Picture: Police Scotland

The man pictured, who police believe may be able to assist with enquiries, is described as being white, around 5ft 8 - 10ins tall, of slim build, in his twenties or thirties, with a local accent, wearing a dark-coloured hoodie, light-coloured jogging bottoms, white gloves and grey trainers

Detective Sergeant Ally Urquhart of Livingston CID said: “These were frightening incidents for the staff who were fortunately unhurt.

“Anyone who may recognise the man pictured, or who has information relevant to our ongoing enquiries, is urged to contact either us or the charity Crimestoppers as soon as possible.”

Anyone with information can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident 4001 of Thursday 11th April, or report this to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

