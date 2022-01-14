Allan Brand was sentenced to five years at Edinburgh High Court today, Friday, January 14, in connection with the serious assault.

The serious sexual assault on the 20-year-old woman took place in May 2019 in Bathgate.

Detectives from the Public Protection Unit carried out an investigation that resulted in Brand being arrested and charged in September 2019.

He was convicted at the High Court in Edinburgh on Thursday, 9 December, 2021.

Detective Constable Stephen Brown from Divisional Rape Investigation Unit said: “Brand is now facing the consequences of his despicable actions. His conviction and sentencing sends a clear message that anyone found guilty of offences of this nature will be brought to justice.

“This young woman has shown immense courage and I thank her for her assistance during our enquiry. It is extremely difficult to speak about these types of crimes and my thoughts remain with her. I hope that Brand’s sentencing can bring her some comfort.

“We remain committed to supporting victims of sexual crimes and investigating those responsible by bringing them to justice, no matter how much time has passed. I would urge people to come forward to police and report it. They can be assured of being fully supported by officers and partner agencies.”

