Three Ford Focus RS models were targeted by criminals between July 29 and August 17.

Police are urging owners to be vigilant after the incidents which took place in Bathgate and Linlithgow.

Detective Sergeant John Irvine of West Lothian CID said: ‘‘These cars were stolen without using the true key and we are continuing enquiries to trace the vehicles.

"I would like to take this opportunity to remind car owners to take the time and effort to protect your car from being stolen.

"Please ensure that your car is always locked when left unattended.

"If you can, keep your car in a garage.

"Try storing your keys in a metal tin as this blocks the devices that criminals are using to steal your car.”

Anyone with any information should call 101 quoting 0548 of August 17.

