West Lothian teenager charged with rape

A West Lothian teenager has been charged with rape.

Kyle Henderson, 18, is also accused of having intercourse with an older child, aged between 13 and 16.

Livingston Sheriff Court.

Henderson, from Broxburn, appeared on petition at Livingston Sheriff Court.

He made no plea and the case against him was continued for further examination.

He was granted bail and released from custody pending a future appearance to be committed for trial.

