West Lothian woman threatens to post nude pictures of love rat partner on Facebook

A WOMAN has admitted threatening to expose a love rat on Facebook after being told he was having an affair.

Nikita Orr, 22, said she was going to put a photo of the man's private parts on social media after discovering he was living a secret double life.

When he begged her not to post it, she replied 'I want everyone to see you for what you really are'.

Orr had been told the man had been cheating and it later emerged another woman was expecting his baby.

The image was never made public but police were called in and the mum-of-two was arrested.

Orr, of Whitburn, West Lothian, appeared at Hamilton Sheriff Court and admitted threatening to disclose the image on Facebook in February this year.

She was admonished by a sheriff and allowed to walk free.

Depute fiscal Sarah Latta said: "The complainer received a message from the accused saying she had received screenshots of messages of a sexual nature showing the complainer talking to another female and this included an image of his penis.

"She threatened to disclose them on Facebook.

"He asked her not share them but she said 'I want everyone to see you for what you really are'.

"The police were contacted and when interviewed she made full admissions and was cautioned and charged."

Kirsty Lumsden, defending, said: "She has been particularly candid about the foolish way she dealt with the situation.

"Nothing was ever posted online but she accepts that the threat was made and that is an offence.

"She was also advised the woman was pregnant with his child.

"She is a hardworking single mother with two children and this behaviour is entirely out of character for her and her contact with the justice system has been an eyeopener."

Sheriff Moira Mackenzie said: "In light of all that I have been told, the court will deal with this by way of admonition."