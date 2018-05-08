Wester Hailes family ‘living in fear’ after car torched by thugs

A CRIME-plagued family say they are living in fear after being hit by a series of sickening attacks.

Mum-of-two Leanne Thorburn told how the family car was torched and then partner Jim Muir was violently robbed.

Leanne Thorburn with partner Jim Muir and children. Picture: Neil Hanna

And she said: “I don’t know how much longer we can live like this.”

“My kids are scared to go out and play,” said Leanne, 30.

She revealed former labourer Jim, 28, off work with psychosis, was attacked near their home last month as the family made their way back from a friend’s after a night out.

“They took his phone and his wallet. He had about £200 from a loan we’d just taken out,” said Leanne.

Family under seige'Leanne's car after it was torched

“They broke his nose – he’s still got a mark and bruising now. It looks like he was hit with a knuckle duster. My son was with us at the time and he was absolutely terrified.”

Vandals torched the family Ford Focus on the driveway back in January – including the kids’ new Christmas presents.

A police spokeswoman confirmed officers are probing both the arson attack and the robbery. “Extensive inquiries have been conducted and any new information received will be thoroughly investigated,” she added.

The family-of-four is now hoping the council can move them from their cramped one-bedroom flat in Wester Hailes before thugs strike again.

Former cleaner Leanne is desperate for a new home so son Harrison, eight, and six-year-old sister Kali-Ann can have rooms of their own.

“To be honest, living like this for nearly two years is taking its toll on the whole family.

“We’re all stressed living on top of each other. All the kids’ toys are still in boxes.

“It’s very stressful. My daughter had to go away and stay with my parents for a week because she was constantly fighting with my son because they share a room.

“He’s reaching the age where he wants his own space – he wants his computer in his room.”

Living on the third floor aggravates Leanne’s brain condition called Chairi malformation, which leaves her dizzy after walking up stairs.

“I don’t know how it was caused. I could’ve been born with it or it’s something that’s happened,” she said.

“I get quite bad headaches and get dizziness – I’m on medication every day.

Leanne was diagnosed in 2016 and was operated on in the Western General last September to prevent the symptoms getting any worse.

“I was getting severe headaches so I went to the opticians and they said there was something not quite right at the back of my eyes so I was sent for an MRI.

“I was in the hospital for four days,” said Leanne. “It isn’t as bad now but I still get headaches most days and still feel dizzy walking up three flights which I have to do every single day.”

Anyone with information regarding the robbery at 12.30am on April 21 or the arson attack on January 23 can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.