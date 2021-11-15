Wheatfield Road incident: Man taken to hospital after being hit by lorry in Gorgie
A man has been taken to hospital after being hit by a lorry in the Gorgie area of Edinburgh on Monday.
Monday, 15th November 2021, 9:11 pm
The accident happened just before 5pm on Wheatfield Road.
The man was taken to hospital for treatment, his current condition is unknown.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Wheatfield Road in Edinburgh at around 4.50pm on Monday, November 15, 2021 following a crash involving a pedestrian and a lorry.
“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital. Enquiries remain ongoing."