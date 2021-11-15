The accident happened just before 5pm on Wheatfield Road.

The man was taken to hospital for treatment, his current condition is unknown.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to Wheatfield Road in Edinburgh at around 4.50pm on Monday, November 15, 2021 following a crash involving a pedestrian and a lorry.

“Emergency services attended and one man was taken to hospital. Enquiries remain ongoing."

