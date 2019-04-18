Who was Bradley Welsh? Former Edinburgh boxer killed in West End shooting

Community worker, reformed casual, and actor Bradley Welsh was shot and killed in Edinburgh last night (17 April).

Born in Moredun in the late 1970s, Mr Welsh studied at St Thomas Aquins High School before leaving.

Mr Welsh said in an interview last year that he “went through the stratosphere” between the ages of 15 to 19.

He became involved in protection rackets and becoming a well-known member of the Hibernian FC Capital City Service firm, building a reputation as a casual.

At the age of 19, however, Mr Welsh found himself in jail for menacing an estate agent after being found not guilty on extortion and firearms charges.

Turning himself around

Using his five years of jail time to turn himself around, he left with four more highers than he had gained at his high school.

Allowed to box competitively on release from an open prison, he was the ABA Lightweight champion in 1993 as a member of Leith Victoria amateur boxing club.

Following his release from prison, Mr Welsh spent the next part of his life working in amateur boxing.

During this time he became chairman of the Amateur Boxing Association Scotland which runs gyms across the country, as well as founding the Holyrood Boxing Gym on Duddingston Road in 2006.

In 2008, he appeared on Danny Dyer’s Deadliest Men, a year after appearing on Football Hooligans International.

Charity and community work

Charity and community came to dominate his life. Mr Welsh worked with economically and socially alienated people, running boxing and fitness classes for children, women and unemployed or homeless people.

In 2014, Mr Welsh managed to get his name in the Guiness Book of World Records after raising more than £44,000 through his Pads for Charity event which saw him spend 24 hours in the ring as 360 people engaged him in a nonstop round of pads.

The same year he set up Helping Hands with Jim Slaven, a volunteer organisation which operated one of Edinburgh’s biggest food banks working with the North Edinburgh Food Bank.

The organisation donated 150 bikes to city schools and offered free football to more than 6,000 children as well as offering free events to children across the city.

Bradley Welsh was shot dead in the West End of Edinburgh on 17 April.

