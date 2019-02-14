Who was man found dead in burnt-out Mercedes stolen from Oxgangs?

MURDER cops are investigating after the body of a man was found in a burnt out car stolen from Oxgangs Road.

The black Mercedes GLE was taken on January 24 before being driven around Morningside for several days.

It was spotted near East Kilbride town centre on Monday morning before being found ablaze near Greenhall Park, Blantyre that evening.

Detective Chief Inspector David Scott of the Major Investigation Teams said: “Enquiries carried out so far indicate the circumstances surrounding the death of the man to be suspicious and we are appealing for the assistance of the public to help with our ongoing investigation.”

Post mortem tests have been carried out on the body while officers are working to identify him and appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

“Enquiries so far suggest the man is likely to be under 40 years of age,” said DCI Scott.

“The recovery of the man’s body and subsequent efforts to identify him are proving challenging given that the car was completely burnt out.

“However, we have significant forensic testing underway and are hopeful we’ll be able to identify him soon.”

Officers are now trying to painstakingly piece together where the SUV was for the two-and-a-half weeks between being stolen and found alight.

“We are working closely with officers in the Edinburgh and East Kilbride areas to try to establish the movements of that car,” said DCI Scott.

“However, I would ask anyone who has any information on a car of this type being seen in the areas of Morningside, Edinburgh, East Kilbride and Blantyre, to come forward urgently.

“East Kilbride town centre is usually busy with pedestrians and motorists.

“I would ask people to think back and consider if they saw this car and the occupants within. Any small piece of information could be significant.

“Similarly, I would ask the residents in Morningside, Edinburgh to think back to the days after Thursday 24 January, could you provide any information to police that might help?

“We need to know where that car was between 24 January and 11 February. Please come forward with any information you might have.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

