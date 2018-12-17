William Scott: Police confirm new sighting of missing Edinburgh pensioner

Police searching for a missing pensioner have confirmed a new sighting.

William Scott, 90, was reported missing from his home in the Chesser area of Edinburgh at around 7pm on Tuesday, 11 December, after visiting Leith that afternoon.

William was seen on CCTV as he passed Finn and Bear at the Shore. Picture: Police Scotland handout

It was previously believed the last confirmed sighting of William was at around 4pm at the Greggs Bakery in the Kirkgate, however, after an extensive police inquiry, he was spotted on CCTV as he passed the Finn and Bear pub at The Shore a short time after.

Officers are asking members of the public to check their outbuildings and garden areas to help with the search for Willian.

He is described as white, 5 foot 1 inches tall, balding with white hair to the back and sides and has a small wound to his head.

He regularly wears glasses and was last seen wearing a navy jacket, grey trousers and a dark coloured flat cap.

His granddaughter Charlotte Gibson told the Evening News that her grandad is “very caring and thoughtful” and “still goes round to neighbours to see if they need milk or bread or offer to clean their windows.”

He enjoys travelling by bus but he sticks to his routine and he’s “always glad to get home again and get settled”.

Chief Inspector Jordana Emerson said: “The new CCTV footage has helped us focus our investigation around The Shore and the streets surrounding this area.

“Over the weekend we were assisted by colleagues from the Dog Unit and Air Support Unit, as well as partners from the Coastgurard. We will continue to utilise all necessary resources at our disposal as part of this investigation.

“The further sighting increases the number of potential witnesses who may have seen him and we would urge any patrons from the Finn and Bear pub, or any other establishments nearby, who may have information relevant to this investigation.

“If you believe you may know William’s current whereabouts, but have not yet come forward then please get in touch. Any piece of information, no matter how small you believe it to be, could prove vital.

“I would also continue to reiterate the importance of people checking their outbuildings and garden areas in the event that William has sought shelter from the cold conditions or took ill while out.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland via 101 and quote incident number 3338 of the 11th December.

