William Scott: Police divers join search for missing pensioner

Specialist marine officers have joined the search for a pensioner who disappeared over a week ago.

William Scott, 90, was reported missing from his home in the Chesser area of Edinburgh last Tuesday at 7pm, sparking a major search in the Capital.

Specialist officers have joined the search for missing man William Scott.

Police enquiries established he had visited the Foot of the Walk pub and then Greggs in the Newkirkgate at around 4pm, before heading to The Shore where he was seen outside the Finn and Bear pub.

Officers searching for William on foot in Leith have now been joined Police Scotland’s Marine Unit, who are focussing on The Shore area.

Footage shared on the Edinburgh Police Division Facebook page shows specialist officers in kayaks around The Shore, near to the Finn and Bear pub and the King’s Wark.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Our Marine Unit have joined officers on foot searching in Leith for missing 90 year old William Scott.

“We are focussing on the Shore after the last sighting of William at 3.55pm on Tuesday 11th December outside the Finn and Bear pub.

“Our Marine Officers are specially trained to work in the water and hard to reach places around the docks.

“We would urge anyone wanting to help with our work to please continue to share our appeals on social media, check gardens and outbuildings in Leith and call 101 with any information. Quote incident 3338 of 11th December.”

William, also known as Billy or Scotty, is described as white, 5ft 1ins tall, balding with white hair to the back and sides and has a small wound to his head. He regularly wears glasses and was last seen wearing a navy jacket, grey trousers and a dark coloured flat cap.

