Wings over Scotland defamation case against Kezia Dugdale to start

A defamation case brought by a controversial pro-independence blogger against a former Scottish Labour leader will be heard in court today.

Stuart Campbell, who runs the Wings over Scotland website, sued Kezia Dugdale last year after she accused him of making a homophobic tweet.

Ms Dugdale, a Lothians MSP, was referring to a post about Conservative MSP Oliver Mundell, whose father, the Scottish secretary David Mundell, came out as gay in 2016.

Mr Campbell wrote: “Oliver Mundell is the sort of public speaker that makes you wish his dad had embraced his homosexuality sooner.”

The blogger strongly denies the allegation.]

Mr Campbell is one of the best known Scottish political bloggers who rose to prominence ahead of the 2014 independence referendum.

A preliminary hearing concluded the case will begin with legal debate between the lawyers from each side.

The defamation action is scheduled for two days of debate at the Edinburgh Sheriff Court.