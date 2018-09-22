Witness appeal after disturbance in Pumpherston

Have your say

Police in West Lothian are appealing for witnesses following a disturbance in the Pumpherston area.

The incident took place at around 2pm in Uphall Station Road on Friday 21 September.

It involved the occupants of a white Vauxhall Mokka and a red Audi A3 near to Drumshoreland Place.

Police say there was an altercation involving “threatening behaviour” after which the red Audi drove off at speed towards Houston Industrial Estate.

Detective Inspector Paul Batten, of Livingstone CID, said: “Thankfully no one was injured however we are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area around the time of this incident and who witnessed what happened.

”I would also ask motorists to check any dash cam footage on their vehicles to see if it has captured the incident.

”If anyone has any information, please contact us as soon as possible.”

Those with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2395 of 21 September or report this anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

