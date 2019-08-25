Woman, 30, taken to hospital after accident on Newhaven Road

Have your say

A 30-year-old woman has been taken to hospital after a crash on Newhaven Road in the Capital earlier this morning.

Police Scotland said the woman was hit at around 11.10am, with police attending the scene and closing the road shortly afterwards.

Lothian Buses diverted their number 11 service along Ferry Road, Great Junction Street and through Bonnington after the road was cordoned off by police.

A Police Scotland spokesman said: "Around 11.10 am on the 25 August, police received reports of a road collision involving one female on Newhaven Road in Edinburgh.

"A 30-year-old female was taken to the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary where she is being treated for her injuries. Enquiries are continuing."