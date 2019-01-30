Woman, 39, due in court after allegedly posing as carer in Edinburgh

Police in Edinburgh have arrested and charged a woman in connection with dishonesty offences in the west of the city.

Officers were alerted to the offences following reports of concern of a woman posing as a carer visiting three addresses in the Corstorphine and Clermiston areas between the 12th and 28th of January.

The 39-year-old is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court today.

Detective Inspector Bob Campbell from the Community Investigation Unit said: “These have been distressing incidents for the victims and I’d like to thank the local community for their assistance and diligence in coming forward to report this.

“We are committed to tackling all crimes of dishonestly and anyone with concerns of suspicious behaviour around their home, or that of a family member or friend, should contact us as soon as possible.”

