Woman accused of stealing £10k from family of terminally ill Loanhead boy

A FUNDRAISER has appeared in court accused of stealing more than £10,000 from the family of a terminally ill boy.

Sina Graham is alleged to have taken £10,145 from funds raised to help four-year-old Lyle Cornet who is suffering from an incurable form of cancer.

Lyle Cornet. Pic: Lisa Ferguson

Graham, from Coulter, Lanarkshire, is said to have taken the proceeds of a charity dinner she organised on behalf of the Lyle Cornet Foundation in 2016.

The sold out charity event was held at the capital’s Corn Exchange in September 2016 and is believed to have raised thousands of pounds for the foundation.

Graham, 62, appeared in the dock for trial at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Friday where she pleaded not guilty to the charges.

But when the case called fiscal depute Mark Keane told the court he was moving for an adjournment as the Crown had received new evidence about the case in the past three weeks.

Sheriff Pamela Bowman agreed to adjourn and Graham will return to court for trial later this year.

Graham is alleged to have stolen £10,145 after agreeing to hold a charity dinner to raise funds for the Lyle Cornet Foundation at the Corn Exchange, Edinburgh, between January 15, 2016 and May 31, 2017.

Lyle – grandson of former Scotland and British Lions rugby star Bruce Hay – was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour in February 2016 when he was just a year old.

The youngster, from Loanhead, Midlothian, has been forced to endure three separate courses of gruelling chemotherapy.

Surgeons removed nine samples of the tumour from Lyle’s brain as part of the biopsy procedure carried out two years ago leaving the lad “life limited”.

Lyle’s older brother Chris also had a benign tumour removed in 2015, while grandfather Bruce, who played 23 times for Scotland, died of a brain tumour aged 57 in 2007.

Sports stars including former world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and reigning world middleweight champion Billy Joe Saunders have joined the cause to help Lyle by making cash donations and donating signed boxing gloves.