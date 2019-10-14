Woman admits torching Bathgate block of flats with people inside
A woman has admitted torching a block of flats with people inside.
Nicola Garrick pled guilty to wilfully setting fire to the door of the property in Bathgate.
The charge originally stated that Garrick, 41, believed her ex boyfriend Jason Scott was in the building at the time she deliberately started the fire at Marina Road, Boghall, on 6 November last year.
It also alleged that she was responsible for injuring Tracy Lewis, another occupant of the building, who suffered from smoke inhalation.
However, the prosecution accepted her denial of those two elements of the indictment but insisted she had caused danger to people living in adjoining properties.
Garrick’s not guilty plea to a charge of breaching bail by being in the company of Mr Scott at an address in Livingston, West Lothian, on 13 April this year was also accepted.
He added: “I’m sure this is a case where the court will be considering reports.”
Sheriff Peter Hammond called for a criminal justice social work report and an assessment of Garrick’s suitability for electronic tagging under a restriction of liberty order.
He adjourned the case until 8 November and continued her bail.