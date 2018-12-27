Woman and baby flee West Lothian flat fire

A WOMAN was seen fleeing into the street with a baby in her arms after reports of a flat fire this afternoon.

Firefighters were called to Mavis Drive in Bathgate shortly after 5.30pm.

Three crews and 16 officers from Bathgate and Livingston attended while police were also called.

The extent of the damage or whether anyone was injured is not yet known.

One eye-witness said: “There’s a young woman at the front of the building holding a baby. It looks like a family home.”

A spokesman for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed crews were deployed and said the incident is “ongoing”.

